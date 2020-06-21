Dissident Saudi video blogger warned by Canadian police he is a target

Sunday, 21 June_Canadian police have warned Saudi Arabian dissident video blogger and activist Omar Abdulaziz, who is living in exile in Montreal, that he was a “potential target” of officials back home and that he needed to take precautions to protect himself.

Abdulaziz, who had a close association and worked with Jamal Khashoggi, the murdered Saudi dissident and well-known journalist for the Washington Post newspaper, told the British daily newspaper Guardian that he believed he was facing a threat to his safety, and that the Canadian officials had credible information about a possible plan to harm him.

“[The Canadian authorities] received some information regarding my situation that I might be a potential target,” Abdulaziz said.

He added, “MbS [Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] and his group or – I don’t know – his team, they want to harm me. They want to do something, but I don’t know whether it’s assassination, kidnapping, I don’t know – but something not OK for sure.”