Reading stabbing attack declared 'terrorist incident'

Sunday, 21 June_Yesterday evening’s stabbing attacks in Reading are being treated as a terrorist incident, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

Three people are confirmed to have died and three others are currently being treated in hospital with what is being described as “serious injuries”.

A witness has been quoted by multiple reports as describing the attack in Forbury Gardens (a public park in Reading) as “completely random”.

The head of UK counter-terrorism police, Neil Basu, has claimed the suspect “ran into Forbury Gardens and attacked members of the public with a knife”.

The suspect, who is believed to be a 25-year old Libyan asylum seeker, was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned by counter-terrorism police.

There is no information yet on the ideological and political motivations of the attacker.