Reading stabbing attack declared 'terrorist incident'

Three people are confirmed to have died and three others are currently being treated in hospital with what is being described as “serious injuries”.
A witness has been quoted by multiple reports as describing the attack in Forbury Gardens (a public park in Reading) as “completely random”.
The head of UK counter-terrorism police, Neil Basu, has claimed the suspect “ran into Forbury Gardens and attacked members of the public with a knife”.
The suspect, who is believed to be a 25-year old Libyan asylum seeker, was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned by counter-terrorism police.
There is no information yet on the ideological and political motivations of the attacker.