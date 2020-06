Sunday, 21 June_Makokou, a 35-year-old Western lowland gorilla was discovered earlier this month as having polps, nasal growth, that was restricting his ability to breathe.

The beloved 210 kg gorilla at the Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa underwent a three-hour surgery today to alleviate this problem.

Source: AFP