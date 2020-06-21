Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 46581
Asia » Asia
Publish Date: 18:20 - 21 June 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Chinese researchers start phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

Sunday, 21 June_Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said on Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety.

Chinese researchers start phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccineAbout a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally, as the World Health Organization warns the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and "the world is in a new and dangerous phase".

However, none of the vaccine trials have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials, a necessary step before getting regulatory approval for sale.

IMBCAMS began on Saturday a phase 2 human test for its experimental shot, which is among six possible vaccines Chinese scientists are testing in humans, following an on-going phase-1 study that has recruited about 200 participants since May, the institute said on Sunday in its social media channel.

Tags
Chinese ، safety ، Sunday
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: