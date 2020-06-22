Sixth Iranian ship nears Venezuelan port, carrying food

Monday, 22 June_A sixth Iranian vessel is nearing Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States' sanctions targeting both nations.

“The Golsan will arrive carrying food to open the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuela,” the Iranian Embassy in Caracas wrote on its Twitter account, referring to the vessel by its name.

The Embassy described the supplying process as “another success in the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.”

Iran’s envoy to Caracas, Hojjatollah Soltani, confirmed the ongoing shipping operation in remarks to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Saturday.

Golsan is reportedly destined for the port of La Guaira in the northern Venezuelan state of Vargas. Reports also say the vessel departed from the Shahid Rajai Port that is located off the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, on May 15.

Last month, five Iranian tankers berthed at Venezuelan ports, supplying 1.5 million barrels of fuel to the country as well as refinery equipment aimed at kick-starting its refining operations that have been hit hard by the United States’ unilateral and illegal sanctions.

The US has subjected Venezuela to the coercive measures with the avowed aim of ousting the country’s democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro.