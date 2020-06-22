Trump rally in Tulsa likened to his inauguration as president

Monday, 22 June_A US Democratic lawmaker has revived controversy about the number of people present at President Donald Trump’s inauguration by citing the small crowd in his latest rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The last time I saw a crowd this small was Trump’s Inauguration,” Representative Brendan Boyle said on Twitter Sunday.

Trump’s supporters gathered at the BOK Center in Tulsa for Vice President Pence to address the crowd ahead of the president's speech.

“Why so many empty seats at the #TrumpsCoronavirusRally? A. Seeing @POTUS is not worth dying B. @realDonaldTrump’s base shrank so much they can’t even fill an arena in a red state C. Campaign lied about how many people got tickets D. Knives Out is now available on Amazon Prime,” tweeted Democratic Representative Ted Lieu. The small number of people at the #TrumpTulsaRally has now become a big embarrassment for @realDonaldTrump.”

The Trump 2020 presidential campaign blamed the attendance on media and protesters.

"President Trump is rallying in Tulsa with thousands of energetic supporters, a stark contrast to the sleepy campaign being run by Joe Biden from his basement in Delaware," communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally.”