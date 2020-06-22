'Corrupt' senate Republicans would make impeaching Barr a 'waste of time’: Nadler

Monday, 22 June_US House Democrats will not impeach attorney general William Barr because “corrupt” Republicans in the Senate will prevent his removal from office, says leading Democratic lawmaker Jerry Nadler.

Nadler, House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chairman, who helped lead President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings last year, said Sunday that Barr deserved impeachment but the Republicans “won't look at that."

Democrats have sounded alarms after Barr had decided to fire a federal prosecutor in New York overseeing several investigative inquiries into Trump's associates, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The firing of Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, marked the latest move by Barr that, according to critics, aims to benefit Trump politically and undercut the independence of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Sunday, Nadler said Democratic lawmakers would be justified in trying to impeach the attorney general, but that the fight is a waste of time.