Foreign provocations cannot undermine Tehran-Kabul ties: Iran Foreign Ministry

Sunday, 21 June_Iran’s Foreign Ministry says provocative measures taken to torpedo relations between Iran and Afghanistan over a recent border incident involving Afghan nationals will fail to undermine the two countries’ close ties.

“#Iran and #Afghanistan, as two brotherly nations, have strong, deep-rooted relations” based on common historical and cultural bonds, the ministry said in a string of tweets on Monday, adding, “No ill-intended foreign provocation can undermines” the close relations.

During recent weeks, certain news outlets in Afghanistan and outside have been trying to take advantage of a recent deadly incident along the two countries’ common border, which left several Afghan nationals dead, to scuttle friendly relations between Tehran and Kabul.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement last month that an inquiry has been launched to assess claims that dozens of Afghans who were trying to enter Iran from bordering Herat Province were beaten and pushed into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted by noting that the incident befalling a number of Afghan citizens at a border region close to the Iranian soil had taken place on the Afghan side of the border and Iran’s border guards had no part in it.

On Saturday, Robert A. Destro, who serves as the US assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, posted a tweet claiming that the Iranian police had been involved in the incident affecting Afghan citizens, urging Iran to “respect #HumanRights and cease violence against refugees. #WorldRefugeeDay.”