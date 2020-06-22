Indian, Chinese top military commanders hold talks after deadly border confrontation

Sunday, 21 June_Top military commanders of India and China have held a second round of talks amid rising tensions at their contested border.

Commanders from both sides met on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the disputed Aksai Chin-Ladakh border area on Monday, Reuters reported citing an Indian government source.

The first meeting, attended by lower ranking officers, was held last Thursday, in the wake of deadly clashes that had occurred on Monday.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the fighting in the Galwan Valley, a precipitous and rocky border area that lies between China’s Tibet and India’s Ladakh regions last week. There were no confirmed reports of Chinese casualties. Each side blamed the other for the incident.

That was the first such deadly fighting on the disputed border since 1967.

The governments of the two nuclear armed powers are now seeking to avoid any escalation that could risk further conflict between them.