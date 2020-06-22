Iran parliament: IAEA resolution proof of structural discrimination within UN nuclear watchdog

Sunday, 21 June_The majority of lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have denounced an anti-Iran resolution recently passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, saying the document is another indication of "structural discrimination" within the UN atomic watchdog.

In a statement read out on Sunday by Ali Karimi Firouzjaee, a member of the parliament's presiding board, 240 MPs argued that the IAEA resolution -- introduced by the three European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, namely France, Germany, and Britain -- explicitly demonstrated the trio's "excessive demands."

The Islamic Republic has voluntarily implemented the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) and allowed the IAEA to conduct the most rigorous inspections of its nuclear sites in the history of the Vienna-based agency, read the statement.

The lawmakers further complained about the hypocrisy of the European trio, saying they devised "the illegal anti-Iran resolution" contrary to their claims to remain committed to the Iran deal and to make efforts to salvage the deal.

The IAEA resolution clearly indicates, the MPs warned, that the three European states "have once again fallen into the trap of the United States and the Zionist regime, and joined forces with them in the failed US project of exerting maximum pressure against Iran, hence dealing another blow to international multilateralism."