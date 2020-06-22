Ex-Hadi minister defects, says Saudi Arabia seeks to partition Yemen

Sunday, 22 June_A minister with Yemen’s former Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, citing Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Mohamed al-Maytami, once the minister of industry and trade, broke up his alliance with former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi on Sunday, various Yemeni media outlets reported.

“Regional countries, some of which are present in the Saudi-led coalition are trying twenty-four seven to take Yemen apart,” he said in a departure note.

Hadi resigned and fled the country to Riyadh in 2015 amid a political crisis. Saudi Arabia then invaded Yemen in an attempt to restore him to power.

The war, however, stopped short of its objective, only leaving tens of thousands of Yemenis dead and pushing the entire country close to the brink of outright famine. Some time into the military campaign, infighting erupted between Saudi-backed militants and UAE-backed separatists in southern Yemen.

The separatists have now declared so-called self-rule in the south, and most recently staged a coup in Yemen’s Socotra island, which used to be controlled by the Saudi-backed militants.