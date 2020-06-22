Rapidly increasing infection rate sparks fears of further economic damage

Sunday, 22 June_UK shares fell on Monday after the World Health Organization reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases, sparking fears of another round of lockdowns and further economic damage.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1%, tracking declines in other European markets after Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate leapt to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed for long term containment of the disease.

The mid-cap FTMC 250 also shed 1%, led by declines in battered energy .FTNMX0530, banks .FTNMX8350 and travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 stocks.

Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) tumbled 5.4% after saying late on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland had opened a criminal investigation into the commodity miner for failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil the latest easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

As of June 22, 2020, 08:05 GMT, the United Kingdom has had 304,331 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 42,632 deaths since the start of the pandemic.