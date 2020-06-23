Syria's air defenses intercept invading drones

Tuesday, 23 June_Syrian air defense units have managed to intercept an unknown drone attack over the city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast.

The unmanned aircraft had made an unsuccessful attempt to hit a Russian airbase in the region, according to Press TV's correspondent.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but anti-government militants had recently struck the nearby Russian base of Hmeimim.

Israel also frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against terrorists.

Over the past year, the Russian military has thwarted several drone and mortar attacks launched by militants on its airbase, destroying dozens of drones and multiple-launch rocket system shells.

Russia has been helping Syrian forces in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.