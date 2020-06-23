Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 8:50 - 23 June 2020
US state dept. designates 4 Chinese news organizations as foreign missions

Monday, 23 June_The United States is designating four Chinese media organizations with operations in the US as foreign missions.

US state dept. designates 4 Chinese news organizations as foreign missionsThe latest decision by the Trump administration, announced Monday, was expected to lead to a similar reaction from Beijing.

“These entities are not independent news organizations,” said David R. Stilwell, the assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific at the state department, adding that they were “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by China.

This is not the first time that US President Donald Trump is taking on the Chinese media.

China Global Television Network, or CGTN, was listed in the first round of designations in February, along with People’s Daily, Global Times, and China Radio International among others.

Stilwell asserted, however, that the administration has no plans to cut off distribution channels for the news organizations.

