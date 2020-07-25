UN says all must respect safety of civilian flights after US jets harassed Iranian airliner over Syria

Saturday, 25 July 2020_The United Nations has stressed that all countries must respect the safety of civilian air travel, referring to the recent harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by a pair of American warplanes.

“As a matter of, of principle, the safety of civilian air travel should be respected by all,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric during a daily press briefing on Friday, when he was asked about the incident.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, when the incident happened.