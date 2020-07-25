Mandatory face covering law takes effect in Britain

Saturday, 25 July 2020_What the British government announced more than a week ago has finally come into effect obligatory face coverings for customers visiting shops across England.

And already it has caused a stir among the people and businesses. Retail and trade organizations want to know why it took the government so long to publish the guidance for the new rule.

Initially, retailers were not asked to help with enforcement, but the government changed its guideline at the last minute to say shop staffers can take steps "to promote compliance with the law or refuse entry to people not doing so.

And if staff warnings don’t work, police will be able to "use force" to remove customers not wearing face coverings, although the police say they hope it won’t get there.

Exempt from the new law babies and young children also pubs, hairdressers, cinemas, museums and the like. And as for the face covering itself, it can be anything that sufficiently covers your mouth and nose to help stop the spread of COVID-19, although critics of the British government say it has been late to the table yet again, raising the possibility of a second wave of infections.

We’re yet to see what percentage of the British population abides by the law, but a low uptake of people wearing masks in this country, critics say, will be a result of a lack of a clear leadership and clear guidance.”