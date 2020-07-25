Portland protests continue unabated despite federal suppression

Saturday, 25 July 2020_The US city of Portland witnessed another night of anti-racism rallies on Friday, with thousands of protesters calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

The demonstrators, for the 56th consecutive day, flocked to the streets in Portland, Oregon, and peacefully marched to the federal courthouse late on Friday.

They chanted slogans against federal agents that have been deployed to the city by the US administration to quell protests triggered by the brutal murder of unarmed African American George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

The federal forces once again fired teargas canisters and rubber bullets on a number of occasions to break up the rallies.

The UN human rights office has already called on US police and security forces in Portland and other cities not to use disproportionate force or unlawful detention against protesters.

The deployment of federal troops, ordered by President Donald Trump, has drawn widespread backlash from various popular rights groups and organizations, pitting state authorities against the White House.

Democratic leaders in Oregon say federal intervention has worsened the two-month crisis, and the state attorney general sued to allege some people had been whisked off the streets in unmarked vehicles.

Trump announced plans on Wednesday to dispatch a “surge” of federal agents to US cities amid widening crackdown on anti-racism protests.