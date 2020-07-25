Lebanon to lodge complaint at intl. bodies against US harassment of Iranian airliner: Minister

Saturday, 25 July 2020_Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan says Beirut is going to lodge a complaint at international institutions and organizations after two US fighter jets harassed a Lebanon-bound Iranian civilian aircraft over Syria's airspace, and caused injuries among the passengers.

On Saturday, Hasan denounced the incident as a “criminal intimidation” and a shameful act for Americans, stating that Lebanon will soon announce its official position over the matter.

He noted that his ministry, on behalf of the passengers of Mahan Air’s Flight 1152, will sue Washington over mental and physical threats posed to passengers.

The Iranian aircraft had taken off from the capital Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital Beirut when US warplanes conducted aggressive maneuvers and came dangerously close to the plane over Syria’s al-Tanf region on Thursday night.

The Lebanese health minister went on to say that international criminal courts have a responsibility to look into such threats in accordance with international law, which stipulates the safety and protection of the lives of passengers.

“While the earth is facing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the sky is suffering from an evil disease to which we must respond firmly,” Hasan commented.

Separately, Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement censured the US military’s harassment of the Iranian plane as “a blatant violation of international air navigation treaties and a terrorist act by the United States and its collaborator Israel.”

“The US arrogance and its stubborn persistence of violating Syria’s sovereignty are an aggressive approach and a barbaric behavior from a criminal establishment, which tramples on all international regulations,” the media bureau of Ansarullah said in a statement released on Saturday.

It stressed that resistance remains the strongest and most effective option in the face of arrogant powers, and will force them to respect the rights of world nations and not to infringe upon their rights and the sovereignty of their homelands.

Ansarullah finally called for the unity of all freedom-loving people to foil destructive US-Israeli plots.