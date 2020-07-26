Thousands of Israelis hold protest rally outside Netanyahu's residence

Sunday, 26 July 2020 _Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem al-Quds on Saturday (July 25) against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Reimposed coronavirus curbs after a spike in new COVID-19 cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations.

Public anger has been also been fueled by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges he denies.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in Israel topped 60,000 on Saturday as the regime struggles to contain a resurgence in infection rates.

The latest daily tally showed 1,770 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 60,496, the health ministry reported.