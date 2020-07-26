Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole position

Sunday, 26 July 2020_Fabio Quartararo has scored pole position for MotoGP's Andalusian Grand Prix.

The Yamaha rider claimed the top spot with almost one minute 37 seconds in the closing stages of the qualifying.

His teammate Maverick Vinales lost his best lap for running outside track limits, but managed to finish 2nd, a tenth of a second behind, and Ducati’s Francesco Bani-yaya held onto third for his first front row start in MotoGP.

That’s while reigning world champion Marc Marquez who had just returned to action despite undergoing a surgery on his broken arm earlier this week failed to set a lap at all and will not take part in Sunday’s race.