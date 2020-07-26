Anti-Netanyahu protesters violently attacked as thousands rally against Israeli PM again

Sunday, 26 July 2020_Protesters taking to streets against Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been violently attacked as revolt against rampant corruption in the Tel Aviv regime and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic is building up.

At least 5,000 people converged on a square outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem al-Quds on Saturday night, holding a rally which lasted for three hours.

“They stole from the poor to give to the rich, what a corrupt regime!” the protesters chanted. They also carried signs reading “Enough with the detached regime!”

“The people at the top are dealing with crazy things instead of the economy and with people’s health, like tax breaks for Netanyahu. It’s time for him to resign,” Gidi Carmon, 23, who came from the central city of Modiin to attend the protests for the first time, told the Times of Israel.

“Take annexation — it’s not even about right or wrong, it’s about timing. How did they spend so much time on that in the middle of this crisis?” Carmon asked in reference to Netanyahu’s declared intent to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

Amy Katz, a Jerusalem al-Quds resident, said, “We have a prime minister who’s interested in advancing his personal affairs and can’t lead the people.”