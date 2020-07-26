Israel keeps two Palestinian female prisoners in isolation: Palestinian commission

Sunday, 26 July 2020 _Two Palestinian women prisoners are currently behind bars in an Israeli jail in isolation and under extremely harsh conditions, a Palestinian commission says.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, which is run by the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank, announced the grim news on Sunday, identifying the pair as Fadwa Hamada and Jihan Hashima, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The women are being kept in total solitary confinement in Jalamah detention center under harsh conditions, the commission said, adding that they are also watched by three security cameras and deprived of their basic needs and rights.

“Since we were transferred to Jalamah isolation jail, we have been wearing the same clothes. They have not brought our things. We were given one blouse each and a single tube of toothpaste with a worn and broken brush,” the Commission quoted the prisoners as saying.

“When we go out to see the lawyer, our legs are shackled and they do not provide us with [protective] masks. Our families have also not been allowed to visit us for months,” they added.

Late last year, a number of Palestinian rights groups, including the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), revealed in a joint statement that the number of Palestinian detainees currently being kept behind bars in Israeli detention centers stands at around 5,000, including 50 women and 200 children.

Approximately 350 of these inmates are under the so-called administrative detention, which is a sort of imprisonment without trial or charge that allows Israel to incarcerate Palestinians for up to six months, extendable an infinite number of times.