Trump faces uphill battle 100 days to go until election

Sunday, 26 July 2020 _US President Donald Trump faces an uphill battle exactly 100 days to go until the election, with Americans increasingly disapproving of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.

In recent days, Trump has changed his strategy on the coronavirus as national polls show Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leading the Republican incumbent in key battleground states.

More Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction than at any point during Trump's first term in office , putting the president in a perilous position as he enters the final stretch of the campaign.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found that Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his standing on the economy have fallen to new lows.

About a third of Americans, 32 percent, now support the president’s response to the health crisis, while 38 percent approve of the state of the national economy, down from 67 percent in January.

Biden’s team is eager to make sure that the final months of the campaign are focused on Trump’s approach to COVID-19 and the economy, believing that the former vice president can win the Nov. 3 election if the contest is a referendum on the president.

“People are sick and tired of a government that is divided and broken and unable to get things done,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told the New York Times.

“What people feel like they’re getting from Trump right now is a hodgepodge mess of self-interested political talk,” he added.