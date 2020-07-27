Afghan govt. under criticism over alleged pandemic budget misuse

Monday, 27 July 2020_New remarks by an Afghan high inspector have confirmed widespread speculations across Afghanistan over government's alleged misuse of the budgets earmarked for battling Covid 19 pandemic in the country.

Over the past months, delayed salary payments to doctors, shortages of protective gear for the medical staff treating coronavirus patients has led to widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis.

Following the virus outbreak, Afghanistan received emergency assistance totaling $131 million from the EU, along with $100.4 million from the World Bank and $40 million from the Asian Development Bank.

Media reports in Afghanistan say hundreds of thousands of dollars were squandered by some deputy ministers and the heads of departments, including one in charge of procurement. The deputy ministers and two department heads resigned recently, along with Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz, over accusations of mismanagement and graft.

angry with the mismanagement of corruption, many in Afghanistan, are calling on the government to hold the corrupt officials accountable. Reports say the disappearance of ventilators and the squandering of funds forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to order an official investigation into the issue.

The order comes after the UN voiced concern over corruption in Afghanistan last month, saying: “Sustained and effective efforts in fighting corruption in Afghanistan remain critical for the country’s future."

Based on official figures, nearly 40,000 positive cases of COVID 19 have been confirmed in Afghanistan, mainly in the capital Kabul and the western city of Herat. Over 1200 people have died and over 24,000 others have been recovered so far.