Filipino activists protest ahead of Duterte's annual national address

Monday, 27 July 2020_About two thousand activists held a protest at a state university in Manila on Monday, airing their grievances ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's annual public address.

Activists wore face masks and had to obey social distancing rules while they held their program condemning a number of Duterte's policies, including a controversial anti-terrorism law which rights groups have claimed to be a violation of human rights, and the alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippine health department on Sunday reported a total of 80,448 coronavirus cases and 1,932 deaths, making it one of the countries with the highest cases in Southeast Asia.

Duterte is expected to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address later on Monday and is expected to talk about the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues.

Source: Reuters