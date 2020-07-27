Monday, 27 July 2020_North and South Koreas have separately marked the 67th anniversary of an armistice that ended the Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a national cemetery to mark the event in the capital, Pyongyang, on Monday. He was surrounded by generals and senior officers, to whom he handed out commemorative pistols.

The generals “made solemn pledges, looking up to the Party flag, to hold close to their hearts the commemorative pistols conferred upon them by the Supreme Leader until their death,” the official news agency KCNA said in a report.

They also pledged to “fight for Kim Jong-un at the cost of their lives” and defend him “despite whatever changes in the world,” it added.

In South Korea, people also marked the armistice in a ceremony in the capital, Seoul.

Scores of war veterans attended the event — dubbed “Days of Glory” — while wearing facial coverings and sitting in socially-distanced seats.