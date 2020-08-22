Iran Dismisses Claim on Renewal of UNSC Sanction at US’ Request

Saturday, 22 August 2020_Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected the notion raised by some foreign media that a request from Washington has reinstated the UN sanctions against Tehran, saying the US will never achieve its illegitimate objective.

Asked by reporters on Friday about the latest status of developments relating to the US’ illegal measures at the United Nations Security Council and about Iran’s actions, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “First of all, I deem it necessary to emphasize that in the course of reporting the news and developments relating to the United States’ baseless attempt to reinstate the Security Council resolutions that have been terminated under the Resolution 2231, we see the attempts from a series of foreign media to offer an incorrect interpretation.”

“Such news approach is seeking to portray that a mere request made by the US has nullified the resolutions and the sanctions have been re-imposed subsequently, and Iran would be sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council,” he added.

“Nevertheless, the US has no authority to take such action, and has only submitted a ‘request’ to the rotating president of the Security Council in a measure in violation of the international law’s regulations and norms and of the Resolution 2231. The US’ competence to submit such request has been rejected by all JCPOA members, and the US has become so isolated, even among its allies, that it has called the three European states (UK, France and Germany) the allies of Iran’s ayatollahs,” the spokesman stated.

“All remaining parties to the JCPOA, including the three European states of Germany, the UK and France, as well as Russia and China, have opposed such groundless and illegal request from the United States immediately and strongly, and have also informed the Security Council president about it. The other Security Council members will be adopting similar stances in the coming days as well,” Khatibzadeh said.

He also pointed to a recent meeting of the UN Security Council in which a US-initiated resolution on the extension of an arms embargo on Iran faced opposition from all member states, except one country, particularly from the UNSC permanent members, including Russia and China.

“Washington will never achieve its illegitimate objective,” the spokesman underlined.

The primary and final purpose of the US is to implement the policy of economic terrorism against the Iranian people by resorting to political unilateral tools, to the psychological war and propaganda, and causing disruption to Iran’s psychological and economic stability and security, he added.

“As Dr. Zarif has emphasized in the last night’s message for the Iranian nation on his Instagram page, the diplomacy body, like the past seven years, has done its utmost and has employed all of its political and legal capacities to promote and stabilize the mighty and logical image of Iran in the international arena.”

The spokesperson concluded that the Foreign Ministry is trying to once again force the “American law-breakers” to experience isolation in order to counter the US’ unilateralism and law-breaking.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally demanded on Thursday that crippling international sanctions be reinstated against Iran.

“The process to re-impose sanctions on Iran begins," he said in a tweet. "Today I hand-delivered a letter to @UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani to formally notify the Council of something we all know too well—Iran's failure to meet its commitments under the terrible nuclear deal.”

Members of the E3 -France, Germany and the UK- have rejected the attempt to initiate what's known as a snapback. The countries noted that the United States ceased to be a participant in the 2018 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.