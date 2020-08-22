13 out of 15 UNSC members reject US bid to snapback Iran sanctions

Saturday, 22 August 2020_A new report says 13 countries of the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have expressed their opposition to the US push to trigger the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at reinstating UN sanctions against Iran, leaving Washington one again isolated on the issue like never before.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo filed an official complaint with Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani, accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal – from which US President Donald Trump withdrew two years ago.

Pompeo claimed that Washington is still a participant in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and therefore retains the right to activate a 30-day countdown to a return of all UN sanctions that had been imposed on Tehran before the nuclear agreement.

In the 24 hours since the top US diplomat said he had invoked the “snapback” mechanism, Reuters reported that Britain, France, Germany and Belgium as well as China, Russia, Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Indonesia, Estonia and Tunisia wrote letters in opposition.

Dominican Republic has not yet written to the council against the sanctions “snapback” push. The country was the only UNSC member that joined the US to vote ‘yes’ to a proposal by the Trump administration to extend the Iran arms embargo beyond its expiration in October.

The US suffered an embarrassing loss last Friday at the Security Council after Russia and China voted against the anti-Iran resolution and the remaining 11 council members, including France, Germany and the UK, abstained.

UNSC Resolution 2231, which enshrined the JCPOA, states that if no council member has put forward a draft resolution to extend sanctions relief on Iran within 10 days of a non-compliance complaint, then the body’s president shall do so within the remaining 20 days.

The document, however, says the Security Council would “take into account the views of the states involved.”

Some diplomats stressed that the council president would not have to put up a draft text given the strong opposition to the US bid to initiate the “snapback” process.

“Faced with this very strong view of a majority of Security Council members that the snapback process has not been triggered, as the presidency they are not bound to introduce the draft resolution,” said a UN Security Council diplomat, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

‘US isolated as allies, opponents oppose snapback push’

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the Trump administration was left isolated on the world stage as its foreign allies and competitors alike rejected its demand to restore UN sanctions on Iran.