Police shooting death of African American sparks protests in California

Saturday, 22 August 2020_The fatal shooting of an African American has sparked demonstrations against police violence in the US city of Pasadena, California, with protesters calling on the city’s officials to hold law enforcement to account for the man’s death.

Anthony McClain, the 32-year-old father of three, was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week, with police claiming that the man had pulled a handgun while running from officers.

On Thursday, California police released the video of the shooting that left the black man dead in Pasadena at the weekend, prompting protests and community outrage.

In the footage, McClain can be seen fleeing on foot with what appears to be something shiny around his waistband which police claimed was a pistol.

After running a short distance with officers chasing him, McClain turned and looked at them over his right shoulder. Police said they feared he was turning back to shoot at them, and so the officer closest to McClain shot at him twice.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Caree Harper, the McClain family’s attorney, rejected the officers’ claims and said what police saw on the video was a large metal belt buckle not a weapon.

The Police Department has so far refused to release the names of the law enforcement officers involved in the fatal encounter.

Since the deadly shooting on Saturday, protesters have gathered outside Pasadena’s municipality as well as the home of Pasadena Councilman Victor Gordo to demand the officers in McClain’s death be charged.

On one occasion, a crowd gathered at the scene of the incident and broke through police tape surrounding the site, with a man shouting and cursing at officers.

The outburst caused one officer to fire his stun gun into the man’s chest, dropping him to the ground. Police then discharged pepper spray at the angry crowd to force them to retreat.

The Pasadena City Council, under public pressure, is scheduled next week to consider implementing a police oversight commission to investigate the fatal shooting of McClain.