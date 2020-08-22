Syria calls on UN to end Hasakah water supply cut by Turkish forces

Saturday, 22 August 2020_Syria has appealed to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to intervene immediately and to utilize all available means in order to stop Turkish military forces’ decision to cut off water supply for thousands of people in the Arab country's northeastern province of Hasakah.

During a telephone conversation with Guterres on Friday, Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, warned about the catastrophic living conditions in the city of Hasakah and other neighborhoods, emphasizing that the water supply cut constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Jaafari added that Turkish forces have been using water as a weapon against local residents, arguing that the troops in control of Allouk water station have cut off water supply to Hasakah and its countryside more than 15 times over the past few days.

During a telephone conversation with Guterres on Friday, Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, warned about the catastrophic living conditions in the city of Hasakah and other neighborhoods, emphasizing that the water supply cut constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Jaafari added that Turkish forces have been using water as a weapon against local residents, arguing that the troops in control of Allouk water station have cut off water supply to Hasakah and its countryside more than 15 times over the past few days.