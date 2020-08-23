Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE to discuss 'peace', Iran, China

Sunday, 23 August 2020_US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly intends to visit the Israeli-occupied Palestine on Monday before traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss the despotic Arab kingdom’s normalization deal with the Tel Aviv regime.

The agenda of the hawkish top US diplomat will also include discussions with officials of the two regimes perceived “security challenges” posed by Iran and China in the region, Reuters reported Saturday citing two sources “briefed” on Pompeo’s itinerary “who declined to be identified by name or nationality.”

The development came shortly after the chief of Israel’s infamous Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, traveled to the UAE in the first high-profile visit by a senior Israeli official for what was described as “security talks.”

During the visit, Cohen discussed cooperation “in the fields of security” with the UAE's National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, according to the country’s official WAM news agency.

“The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of security as well as exchanged points of view on regional developments and on issues of common interest, including efforts to contain COVID-19,” the report said.

The tiny Persian Gulf state and the Tel Aviv regime reached a US-brokered normalization deal on August 13, designed to lead to full diplomatic ties amid angry condemnation of the move by all Palestinian leaders, who described the agreement as a “stab in the back” of the Palestinians by an Arab country.

The deal further drew strong reaction across the Middle East and most of the Muslim world, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, which deplored the accord as “treacherous.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a telephone conversation with Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala a day after the agreement that the “treacherous” deal between the Zionist regime and the UAE does not hinder the Palestinian resistance against the occupying regime.