Iran honors health workers on national doctors' day

Sunday, 23 August 2020_As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, healthcare workers are restlessly wrestling with the pandemic.

Iranian health workers are no exception. In an address to a ceremony held in the capital Tehran to mark national Doctors' Day, Iran's health minister thanked Iranian health workers for their hard efforts to cope with the pandemic.

He also noted that Iran is near to controlling the second wave of pandemic in the country adding Iranian doctors have to fight another virus, that is the US sanctions hampering their efforts to offer services to those infected. The US has not exempted medical supplies from its anti Iran sanctions, thus blocking Iran's access to key health items, even now that COVID-19 is sapping the country's medical system.

Another attendant of the ceremony was Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Hussein Salami . Addressing the ceremony, he called the medical staff the pioneers of the fight against coronavirus. The IRGC commander also said Iranians will never forget the sacrifices health personnel have made during the crisis.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 20,000 Iranians; 138 of them were healthcare workers. The national doctors' day in Iran marks the birth anniversary of the 10th century Iranian physician and philosopher, Avicenna, who is best known for his book, the Canon of Medicine.

The coronavirus pandemic for sure will remain in history as one of the gravest global disasters to be witnessed by humankind. Next to it, it's the healthcare workers who will always be remembered and honored as the saviors of humanity in the war against COVID-19.