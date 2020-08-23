TikTok Parent Company to Officially File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration on Monday

Sunday, 23 August 2020_Previously, Trump demanded the Chinese startup sell its US operations by 15 September or face a ban across the US, citing allegations that the Tiktok app could be harvesting data for Beijing.

The Chinese parent of TikTok, ByteDance, has said it is going to officially file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday.

This follows the order by US President Donald Trump for ByteDance to divest TikTok's US operations within 90 days, following a recommendation from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

The order by the investment vetting body said that there is "credible evidence" that ByteDance was using the short video app TikTok, which had 2 billion downloads worldwide as of 2020, to violate US security.

ByteDance and Beijing have denied data sharing and claims that the move is instead part of the trade war which Trump initiated and not based on any legitimate national security concerns.