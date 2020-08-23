Rare snow, freezing rainstorms hit most parts of Brazil

Sunday, 23 August 2020_The temperature in central and southern Brazil has plummeted to the lowest level in August in years since Friday due to the combined effects of the polar cold air front and cold currents, resulting in widespread precipitation and frost in the country.

The coastal areas of southeastern Brazil have been hit by rainstorms for several days. As of Saturday morning, the average precipitation in Rio de Janeiro had exceeded 125 mm in 24 hours, with the precipitation in the most serious areas nearing 150 mm.

Three-meter-high huge waves were seen crashing against rocks along the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian Navy has issued a 36-hour blockade order on the southeast coast from 09:00 on Friday, prohibiting any ship from going to sea.

As the country's meteorological department predicted, the temperature in the southeast state of Sao Paulo will remain at 8 to 13 degrees Celsius this weekend. The state's capital, Sao Paulo, experienced a record low temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius in the early morning of Saturday, which was rare in 60 years.

The weather forecast also showed that the minimum temperature in Sao Paulo on Sunday may drop to 7 degrees Celsius.

Starting on Friday, dozens of cities in southern Brazil's states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina have experienced a rare low temperature below zero degrees Celsius in August, with widespread snow and frost accompanied.

Moreover, parts of Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Peru in South America also saw significant temperature drops due to the cold air and cold current.

Source: Reuters