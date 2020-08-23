Hezbollah ready to make sacrifices to defend Lebanon: Nasrallah

Sunday, 23 August 2020_Hezbollah's secretary general has expressed the resistance movement’s readiness to make sacrifices in order to defend Lebanon and protect its national interests, blasting the US for warmongering against countries across the world.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a televised speech late Saturday on the third night of the mourning month of Muharram.

He said that Hezbollah considers its duty to defend Lebanon and its nation if they are attacked.

According to Islamic values, he added, it is obligatory to help all human beings regardless of their affiliations while geographical and political borders must never be a barrier in this regard.

The Hezbollah chief also noted that supporting the Palestinian people and fighting Syria terrorist groups serve Lebanon’s interests.

“It was Hezbollah’s duty to fight Daesh in Syria and Iraq in order to prevent it from achieving any victory and expanding caliphate into the other regional countries,” he said.

Nasrallah further emphasized that Hezbollah will never abandon delivering on its responsibilities in Lebanon and the neighboring countries, adding that the group takes into consideration Lebanon’s national interests.

He also condemned Washington’s political meddling and military interventions in most of the world countries.

“The United States wages war and holds a right for itself to crush the bones of innocent children in Yemen and elsewhere, but no one can say a word condemning its aggression," Nasrallah said.

“Why do you hold the right to interfere in the affairs of countries and initiate a war, but we and others do not have the right to extend a helping hand to the countries whose rights have been violated?” he asked addressing American officials.

As the Lebanese ask all the world countries for assistance during disasters and wars, they must not reject that some Lebanese groups help certain Arab countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Yemen.