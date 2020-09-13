Harsh avenge awaits Bahraini ruler after normalization deal with Israel: IRGC

Sunday, 13 September 2020_Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has censured the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and the Israeli regime, saying the Bahraini ruler will face “harsh revenge” from Muslim nations, and the country's citizens over the move.

“The disgraceful move by [the Bahraini kingdom of] Al Khalifah and the vassal ruling regime in Bahrain to establish ties with the Zionist regime (Israel), which was taken against the will and cause of the Muslim people of this country, was a big folly and devoid of any legitimacy and will receive appropriate responses,” the IRGC said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that the conspiracy of normalizing Israel’s ties with a number of Arab countries, which has been engineered by the United States and its “hated and unwise” president, seeks to impose humiliation on Muslim nations, plunder their resources and assets, and ensure security for the occupying Israeli regime, but added that it would never achieve its "malicious goal."

In inverse equation, the statement said, it would boost the power and determination of Muslim nations to “reveal the potential capabilities of the anti-Zionist resistance front to remove the cancerous tumor of Israel from Muslim world geography.”

The IRGC warned the Al Khalifah regime and other puppet rulers against paving the way for the Israeli regime’s infiltration into the strategic Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and said the evil act of the Bahraini regime would fail to have any achievement for the US and supporters of the infanticidal Israeli regime just like other ominous so-called reconciliation plots.

It emphasized that Muslims, especially the Shia community of Bahrain, would take harsh revenge on those who brought oppression, terror, violence, war, and insecurity to the region.

In a tweet on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the normalization of bilateral ties between Bahrain and the occupying regime of Israel, the second Arab state to join a deal widely censured as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

It came roughly a month after a similar announcement by Trump on a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to forge formal ties.

Bahraini officials are expected to join Emirati and Israeli representatives at the White House next week for a formal signing ceremony.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously denounced the normalization agreements between Israel and the Persian Gulf Arab countries as a stab in the back of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Saturday staged a demonstration in protest at Bahrain’s move to normalize relations with Israel.