Value of weekly trade at IME increases 70%

According to a report released by the IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 70 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

Based on that report 923,380 tons of commodities valued at $2 billion were traded at the IME in the past week.

It also indicates a 98-percent weekly growth in terms of the amount of traded goods.

The last week report showed $1.3 billion were traded on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 477,117 tons of various products.

On this trading floor, 462,825 tons of steel, 6,540 tons of aluminum, 8,180 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 140 tons of zinc ingot as well as 10 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 440,856 tons of different commodities with the total value of $712 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 106,400 tons of VB feed stock, 165,124 tons of bitumen, 69,771 tons of polymer products, 42,229 tons of chemical products, 39,500 tons of lube cut oil, 1,310 tons of insulation, 2,107 tons of base oil, 140 tons of argon as well as 14,275 tons of sulfur were traded.

Moreover, 5,407 tons of commodities were traded on the same trading floor.

IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan on April 21, which describes IME's development pathway until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 2026).

“Surge in Production” which is the slogan of the current Iranian year, is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and indeed, it is the strategic approach of the outlook plan.