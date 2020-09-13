Lavrov: Russia, China reject U.S. unilateral actions aimed at Iranian nuclear

Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Sunday, 13 September 2020 (YJC)_ Russian Foreign Minister hinted on Friday that Russia and China reject the United States’ unilateral actions aimed at collapse of the JCPOA.

Lavrov: Russia, China reject U.S. unilateral actions aimed at Iranian nuclearRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia and China reject the United States’ unilateral actions aimed at collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

“Today we discussed the situation around the joint comprehensive action plan to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. And of course we, Russia and China, as well as the overwhelming majority of UN Security Council members, reject American attempts to dismantle this most important international agreement for the world, which was approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying at a joint press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Russian foreign minister highlighted that both countries do not tolerate the illegitimate unilateral actions of the United States in connection with the situation around JCPOA.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely minimize its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal’s adoption.

However, in 2018, the United States abandoned its stance on Iran, withdrawing from the nuclear deal and implementing hardline policies against Tehran.

