Defense Minister: Iran Constantly Boosting Missile Power

Sunday, 13 September 2020_Missile capabilities constitute a main component of Iran’s defense power and continue to grow constantly, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.

Speaking to Tasnim in Zanjan on Saturday, Brigadier General Hatami said one of Iran’s main priorities has always been boosting the missile power.

“We continue to enhance this capability,” he added.

The minister also noted that the two homegrown long-range missiles that were unveiled in August, named after former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, are of great significance for Iran.

He said the range of the two new missiles has been extended by three times compared to their previous generation.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.