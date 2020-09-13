Knifeman stabs two 16-year-old boys in the chest

Sunday, 13 September 2020 (YJC)_ Police are searching for a knifeman after two teenagers were stabbed in an attack that is being treated as attempted murder.

Police are searching for a knifeman after two teenagers were stabbed in an attack that is being treated as attempted murder, the force have confirmed.

Two 16-year-olds were stabbed during an incident in Tilhurst, Berkshire, at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

One teenager was left with a wound to his chest while the other suffered multiple injuries to his chest and shoulder.

Police launched an attempted murder investigation on Sunday after both teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment, where their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspects fled before emergency services arrived and police officers remain at the scene.

The force confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and detectives have cordoned off the area where unknown attackers had left the boys for dead.

Investigators had identified a man who was seen running away from the scene with others following the attack, who were all described as wearing dark clothing and face masks.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: 'Officers from Thames Valley Police are currently on the scene of a double stabbing incident in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, Berks., which is currently being treated as an attempted murder.

'Police received a call from South Central Ambulance Service at around 11.29pm yesterday/on Saturday evening to reports that two teenagers, both aged 16 years, had been stabbed by unknown offenders, who have left the scene.

DCI Hall urged anyone with CCTV or camera phone footage to avoid sharing it on social media and instead 'make contact with police immediately'.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101 or make a report online.