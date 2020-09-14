Iranian startups main escape route from US sanctions

Monday, 14 September 2020_This is where ideas meet the market; the first Summit of Innovation and Technology brought together business leaders, startups and state officials to review the challenges facing startups and to find solutions to even the path for their growth.

The event was hosted by Azadi Innovative Park, which is affiliated to state-run Pardis Technology Park. Only two years into its inauguration, Azadi Innovative Park is now home to 250 startups active in a variety of fields, from digital marketing to health and media services.

The tech park provides all kinds of services to push ahead any viable startup that can fill a niche in the market. The ideas here are top notch and mind blowing. Like this young group of students who have delved into innovative ways to offer sanitation services.

This fledgling business brings together interior design savvies and reaches its clients through its online marketplace. Azadi Innovative Factory says it has the capacity to host and support 2500 startups.

Of course not all of the businesses here will make their way into the market, but those who will make it, will prove that relying on young minds won't disappoint the authorities, especially now that the US sanctions are prompting Iran to explore other ways to keep its economy afloat.

While the sanctions have impacted many sectors of Iran's economy, to startups, the sanctions have been a blessing, as newbie businesses now receive more intention from the government amid its bid to base its economy on domestic resources.