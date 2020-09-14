Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 8:55 - 14 September 2020
Nepal landslides leave 12 dead and at least 21 missing

Monday, 14 September 2020_Landslides triggered by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal on Sunday (September 13), killing at least 12 people, a government official said.

Nepal landslides leave 12 dead and at least 21 missingTen died and 21 are missing after a massive landslide swept away homes in Barahbise in Sindhupalchok district, 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu near the border with the Tibet region of China, Nepali government official Murari Wasti said.

Two others died in a landslide in Baglung in the northwest. The latest fatalities took the death toll from landslides and flash floods in the June-September monsoon season to 314.

At least 111 people remain missing and 160 have been injured, Wasti said. Landslides commonly occur in mountainous regions of Nepal during the annual monsoon rains.

Source: Reuters

