Afghan High Peace Council chief in Pakistan

Wednesday, 30 September 2020_Head of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah is visiting Pakistan amid efforts seeking a political solution to the Afghan conflict. Abdullah held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister and other officials to seek Islamabad’s support for the ongoing peace efforts.

This is the first visit by Abdullah Abdullah to Pakistan since he was appointed as head of Afghan High Peace Council for national reconciliation. He is leading a high-powered delegation comprising senior members of the High Peace council.

Abdullah Abdullah’s visit is taking place at a crucial time when efforts are underway to seek a political solution to the Afghan crisis. On top of his agenda is the Afghan peace process and bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan often marred by mistrust.

He held wide ranging talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials.

Speaking at an Islamabad based think tank, Abdullah acknowledged that the ongoing talks between Afghan government and Taliban offered a historic opportunity for peace.

Pakistan has played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made it clear that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem.

After a long delay, Afghan government and Taliban began talks in Doha recently to evolve consensus on the future of Afghanistan. The two sides, however, are struggling to agree on the agenda and rules of engagement. Given the differences between the two sides, observers are not sure if intra-Afghan talks may lead to any deal in the near future.