Zarif offers his condolences over the death of Emir of Kuwait

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian Foreign Minister has offered his condolences over the death of Emir of Kuwait.

In an Arabic tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "The news of death of Emir of Kuwait, who drew a picture of equality and equilibrium for Kuwait and the region, hurt our hearts."

“We ask the God Almighty to bestow mercy on him and provide security, stability, progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti government and its people in the shadow of the new government," he added.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States.

He became Kuwait’s emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

His death comes as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 103,981 people and caused 605 related deaths in the country of 4.1 million. Its health ministry said more than 95,500 people have recovered from COVID-19.