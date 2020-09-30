Gazans hold protest against normalization of ties with Israel

Wednesday, 30 September 2020_Anger is still boiling in the Palestinian lands over a recent agreement between Israel and two Arab states to normalize ties.Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have held a rally to strongly condemn the United Arab Emirate and Bahrain for their deals with Israel saying they will continue their resistance against Israeli occupation.

Palestinian groups held a protest in the Gaza Strip against any move to normalize ties with Israel. They condemned the United Arab Emirate and Bahrain for establishing relations with Israel as a stab in the back of Palestinians.

The Palestinian groups also blamed the Arab League after its failure to condemn the Israeli- UAE and Bahrain deals to normalize ties that came at the expense of Palestinian rights. They also called on Arab states to protest against these agreements.

The UAE and Bahrain justified their deals with Israel as a means to stop the annexation plans in the West Bank and bring peace to the region. This comes as Israel is still going ahead with its expansion plans despite the deals.

Observers say Palestinians’ anger over the recent normalization of ties will persist as long as the Arab League fails to condemn these relations. People here view the recent normalization as a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause, saying they won’t sit idle.