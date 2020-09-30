Why Trump using every method he can to cling to power

Wednesday, 30 September 2020_US President Donald Trump is using every method he can to try to cling to power because “once he loses his executive immunity he's going to be in big trouble,” according to an American human rights expert and peace activist.

Daniel Kovalik, who teaches international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in the state of Pennsylvania, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Tuesday.

Trump has said that it is impossible for him to lose in the 2020 US presidential election, adding that he would be "stupid" to hand over the office peacefully should he lose.

Talking to his supporters gathered at Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia during a Friday night campaign rally, Trump raised suspicions once more about cheating in the election.

"We're not gonna lose this, except if they cheat," Trump said.

"That's the only way we're gonna lose is if there's, uh, mischief," he said, further noting, "And it will have to be on a big scale."

“It's going to be important for Biden to win by a large percentage. I do think if there's some doubt, you know, if it is too close and they're still counting ballots after the election date of November 3, I do see Trump trying to hold on as much as he can in part because it looks like more and more, for example, with the revelations about his tax returns, that he's going to face incredible problems potentially from a number of different sources,” Kovalik said.

“I think his big fear is that once he loses his executive immunity he's going to be in big trouble. So yeah I certainly see him using every method he can to try to cling to power,” he added.