Kuwait swears in new ruler, prepares to lay late monarch Sheikh Sabah to rest

Wednesday, 30 September 2020_Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has been sworn in as the new emir of the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom, amid preparations in the country for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

During a ceremony at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Sheikh Nawaf pledged to work for the country’s prosperity, stability and security after taking the oath of office, raising both hands to his head as lawmakers applauded.

“I promise you that I will do my best and everything in my power to preserve Kuwait, its security and stability, and to ensure the dignity and well-being of the people,” he addressed the parliament.

Sheikh Nawaf called for unity against the challenges facing the Middle East region, and committed himself to Kuwait’s “democratic approach.”

“Our dear nation today faces difficult situations and dangerous challenges that can only be overcome ... by unifying ranks and working hard together,” he stated.

The body of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah, who passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday, is expected to arrive in Kuwait City later on Wednesday on a flight from Minnesota, where he had been undergoing treatment in hospital since July.