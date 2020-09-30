Coronavirus Recoveries in Iran Above 380,000

Wednesday, 30 September 2020_More than 380,000 coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease in Iran as of Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

Speaking at a daily press conference in Tehran, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at least 380,956 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

She also put the death toll from the novel coronavirus at 26,169, saying the disease has taken the lives of 183 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has risen to 457,219 following the detection of 3,582 new cases since Tuesday noon, the spokeswoman added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,093 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She went on to say that more than 4,014,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 33.8 million and the death toll has exceeded one million.