Publish Date: 8:28 - 01 October 2020
Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

Thursday, 01 October 2020 _Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go darkThe recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the US.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the US government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

Source: AP

