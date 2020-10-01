US intel agencies incapable of dealing with Chinese threats: House panel

Thursday, 01 October 2020_The US intelligence agencies are not equipped to deal with threats from China in the fields of technology and politics, a House panel warns.

“The United States’ intelligence community has not sufficiently adapted to a changing geopolitical and technological environment increasingly shaped by a rising China and the growing importance of interlocking non-military transnational threats, such as global health, economic security, and climate change,” the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday.

It further predicted that Washington "will fail" in protecting US interests in the future.

“Absent a significant realignment of resources, the US government and intelligence community will fail to achieve the outcomes required to enable continued US competition with China on the global stage for decades to come, and to protect the US health and security,” the committee noted.

Committee chairman Adam Schiff also said that “our nation’s intelligence agencies have a lot of work to do to fully address the challenge posed by China.”